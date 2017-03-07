Story highlights Multiple blazes burning thousands of acres across western states

Residents reported evacuated in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado

(CNN) Wildfires have killed five people in the Texas panhandle as multiple blazes continue to scorch large swaths of the southern and western United States.

Three ranchers attempting to save their cattle died in a wildfire in Gray County, Texas, according to Sandi Martin, coordinator with Gray County Emergency Management.

One person died in a fire in Lipscomb County, according to Sheriff Kenneth Eggleston -- and another fire-related death was reported in Ochiltree County.

The Gray County blaze scorched 100,000 acres, but has since been contained, Martin said. State fire marshals are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

