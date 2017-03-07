4 dead after train, bus collide in Biloxi, Mississippi

Story highlights Charter bus got stuck as it tried to cross the train track

Bus is from Austin, Texas; several people are reported injured

(CNN) Four people were killed when a bus and a freight train collided Tuesday in Biloxi, Mississippi, city officials said.

The charter bus from Austin, Texas, carrying 50 to 60 people, was heading north on Main Street when it got stuck as it tried to cross the train tracks, according to Cecilia Dobbs Walton, a city spokeswoman.

The eastbound CSX train struck the bus around 2:13 p.m., according to Vincent Creel, also a city spokesman.

Creel said three people were dead on arrival. The fourth victim died at the scene.

Several people were injured, including some seriously, officials said. The train crew was not injured, said CSX spokesman Gary Sease.

Read More