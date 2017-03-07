World's biggest 3-D printed shoes are perfect fit for size 28 teen

Story highlights Broc Brown hasn't stopped growing and has a tough time finding shoes that fit

A new footwear company, Feetz, specializes in 3-D printing shoes meant to be a pefect fit

(CNN) Teenage boys are notorious for outgrowing their clothing as soon as they buy it. Broc Brown, a 19 year-old in Michigan Center, Michigan, has the same problem.

But Brown is unique because he has Sotos syndrome, also known as cerebral gigantism, and he doesn't stop growing. He's 7 feet 8 inches tall and his feet are a size 28. That means his feet are around 17 inches long.

Clothes and shoes can cost Brown a fortune; normally, his shoes are $400 to $500. That's where a new footwear company, Feetz, comes in. The two were connected by the Tall Tale Agency , which represents the tallest people in the world, and Brown began the digital shoe creation process to make the world's largest 3-D printed shoes.

The San Diego company has made its name for 3-D printing shoes made to be a perfect fit. On March 1, Feetz CEO Lucy Beard delivered a pair to Brown.

She came to surprise him during a wrestling match, and told CNN, "He felt special. For everyone, no matter your size, it should be easy to get a pair of shoes."

Read More