Quickly catch up with what happened today

(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

On Obamacare repeal

-- Health and human Services Secretary Tom Price avoided making the "if you like it, you can keep it" Obama-era promise on the new GOP health bill, instead calling the Affordale Care Act replacement a "work in progress ."

-- A Republican lawmaker from Utah told CNN that low-income Americans may have to choose healthcare coverage over a new iPhone. Then, under massive backlash, he took it back

-- And here's a look at who wins and who loses in the GOP bill

In other news

-- Wikileaks released an explosive report on how the CIA hacks TVs and phones all over the world, adopting techniques that make them appear as Russian hackers

-- Nike has a new product for Muslim women: The 'Pro Hijab.'

-- President Trump surprised a White House tour group. And then he was photobombed by a portrait of Hillary Clinton

Finally, a CNN exclusive you should watch