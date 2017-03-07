Daycare worker charged with pushing child down stairs

Story highlights Daycare worker was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child

Child suffered knee injury but returned to daycare the next day

(CNN) A Pennsylvania daycare worker has lost her job after she allegedly pushed a 4-year-old girl down a flight of stairs.

"I think it's every parent's worst nightmare that sends their kid to daycare," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told reporters.

In the video, a daycare worker can be seen shoving the child in the back at the top of the stairs. The little girl falls out of the frame and the woman glances up at the camera.

Police identified the woman as 52-year old Sarah Gable. She has been fired from the Child Care of the Future daycare center and charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released from jail on $25,000 bond.

