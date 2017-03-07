O.J. Simpson could be released as early as October

(CNN) O.J. Simpson could get out of prison later this year, if a pivotal parole hearing goes his way.

The hearing will likely take place in July, according to David Smith, spokesman for the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners. Depending on the outcome, the "Juice" could be loose as soon as October 1. Previous ratings of Simpson have scored him in the low-risk category for release.

Simpson -- who was famously acquitted in 1995 in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman -- has been serving out a nine-to-33-year sentence for his role in a 2007 incident that unfolded in a Las Vegas hotel room.

He and armed associates allegedly confronted memorabilia dealers Bruce Fromong and Alfred Beardsley and took pieces of Simpson's memorabilia from them. Simpson was convicted on charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The former college and pro football star said at his sentencing that he was trying to reclaim family heirlooms and other personal items that had been stolen from him, and claimed that he was unaware his associates were carrying guns.

O.J. Simpson, 68, in a corrections photo released in 2016.

Simpson's lawyers in the Nevada case argued that the crime did not justify the time. They said that Simpson, 69, was getting a dose of payback from the Nevada justice system after his acquittal in the Brown and Goldman murders.

Simpson has always denied that he was their killer, though the Brown and Goldman families won a wrongful death civil judgment against him in 1997.

Since 2008, Simpson has been at Lovelock Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in a remote desert town of the same name. This summer, Nevada prison inmate #1027820 will have his first chance at freedom. It comes at a time when Simpson has vaulted back into the limelight with the documentary "O.J.: Made in America," which captured the Academy Award for best documentary.

Ron Goldman's father, Fred, told CNN he is not surprised Simpson may be released from prison in October.

"Simpson has proven over and over again, throughout his life, he has absolutely no concern for the law or authority," Goldman said.

A hallway inside Lovelock Correctional Center.

Simpson's attorneys did not respond to a request for comment.

At least four of seven commissioners will have to vote in Simpson's favor in order for him to be released. Here's how they will make their decision.

How Simpson could get parole

With a minimum sentence of nine years, this is the first year Simpson could be released. But he was granted parole on some of the counts against him at a 2013 hearing. This summer, he will only have to make parole on seven of the original 12 counts. Prosecutors declined to comment on the likelihood of Simpson being paroled.

Simpson's prosecution in the deaths and civil suit loss will have no impact on his bid for parole, said Smith, the parole board spokesman.

The parole board scores an inmate on several factors -- the higher the total score, the greater the risk involved in releasing them. A person with a score of zero to five points is deemed low risk; six to 11 points, medium risk; and 12 or more, high risk.

In 2013, Simpson scored three points overall. Little has changed for him since then, and he is likely to score similarly when he goes before the board again this summer.

Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? It has been 20 years since O.J. Simpson went on trial and was found not guilty of the slayings of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. Click through for an update on some of the key players in the trial. Hide Caption 1 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? O.J. Simpson: On June 17, 1994, Simpson was charged with the murders of Simpson and Goldman. After a lengthy, high profile trial, he was found not guilty. He later lost a civil trial and was ordered to pay millions in damages. Today, Simpson is behind bars after being convicted in a 2007 kidnapping and robbery. He will be eligible for parole in 2017. Hide Caption 2 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Judge Lance Ito: Ito, who made the decision to allow cameras in the courtroom for Simpson's trial and changed the course of televised trials. He retired from the Los Angeles Superior Court bench in January 2015. Hide Caption 3 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Marcia Clark: Clark spent years as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles. She became a household name as the lead prosecutor in the Simpson trial, one of the only cases she ever lost. Clark has published multiple mystery novels and short stories, with her latest book, "The Competition," came out in July 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Gil Garcetti: The Los Angeles district attorney during the Simpson trial served one more term after the trial despite criticism of how he handled it, but eventually made a career change. Garcetti has created multiple books of photographic essays, including "Reverence for Beauty." Hide Caption 5 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Johnnie Cochran: During Simpson's 1995 trial, Cochran famously quipped, "If it doesn't fit, you must acquit," in reminding jurors during his summation that the former star football running back couldn't fit his hand inside a bloody glove found at the scene of the killings. Cochran died on March 29, 2005, at age 67, in his home in Los Angeles from an inoperable brain tumor. Hide Caption 6 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Robert Shapiro: Part of Simpson's "dream team" legal defense, he went on to write best-selling legal books and offer legal analysis for news programs. Shapirio also co-founded do-it-yourself legal website LegalZoom and in memory of his son, who died of an overdose, founded the Brent Shapiro Foundation. Hide Caption 7 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? F. Lee Bailey: Bailey was the "dream team" attorney who pointed out racist statements by prosecution witness Det. Mark Fuhrman. Bailey later was disbarred in Massachusetts and Florida for misconduct, and as of 2014 had given up seeking readmission to the bar. He spends his days flying airplanes and helicopters. Hide Caption 8 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Robert Kardashian: A close friend of Simpson and an attorney who would go on to participate in the trial as part of Simpson's defense team. Kardashian died at age 59 in 2003 from esophageal cancer. His ex-wife, Kris, and his children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, became television stars with their reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Hide Caption 9 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Alan Dershowitz: Dershowitz played a major role in Simpson's defense team. He retired in 2014 after 50 years of teaching at Harvard University. Dershowitz has written 30 books. His legal autobiography, "Taking The Stand: My Life in the Law," came out in October 2013.

Hide Caption 10 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Mark Fuhrman: The former Los Angeles Police Department detective gave testimony about finding the infamous bloody glove, but the defense tried to paint Fuhrman as a racist who planted the glove to frame Simpson. He lied about using racial slurs and pleaded no contest to perjury charges. He is a forensic and crime scene expert for FOX News.

Hide Caption 11 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Kato Kaelin: Kaelin lived in Simpson's guest house at the time of the murders, and he was called to the stand as a witness during the trial. Since the trial, Kaelin has done some acting, hosts his own show in Beverly Hills and is part of a clothing line called "Kato's Kouch Potatoes." Hide Caption 12 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Fred Goldman: Ron Goldman's mourning father was outspoken in demanding justice for his son. He filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Simpson in 1997 after Simpson was cleared of criminal charges in the murders. That civil suit found Simpson liable for the deaths, and ordered him to pay $33.5 million in damages. Hide Caption 13 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Kim Goldman: Ronald Goldman's sister, Kim, testified during the trial. In May 2014, Goldman wrote a book about her brother's death and her experiences with the trial, telling CNN it had taken the last decade-plus years for her to find her voice. Hide Caption 14 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Denise Brown: Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, Denise, testified in the murder trial that her sister was an abused wife. In 2010, Brown started a group for public speakers on domestic violence, sexual assault, mental health and more, called The Elite Speaker's Bureau, Inc. Hide Caption 15 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Allan Park: Park was the limousine driver who drove Simpson to the Los Angeles airport the night of the murders. He testified in the trial. To avoid pressure he felt from the media and fears he developed about retaliation for his testimony, he discreetly moved in with family on Catalina Island for seven years. Hide Caption 16 of 17 Photos: O.J. Simpson trial: Where are they now? Faye Resnick: Resnick was a friend of Nicole Brown Simpson who allegedly had a 30-minute conversation with her a short time before the murder. Today, Resnick is a television personality and interior designer, best known for her appearances on the reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Hide Caption 17 of 17

In his favor: He will turn 70 years old in July, and people above the age of 41 are considered less likely to commit a crime (-1 point). Simpson was above the age of 24 at the time of his first arrest; he has never had parole or probation revoked; he is retired and is believed to have no gang ties; he is a medium custody inmate (all 0 points).

In 2013, he had no record of disciplinary action over the year before the hearing, earning him -1 point. Simpson has maintained a pattern of good behavior and is likely to have the same score again this summer.

Completing an educational, vocational or treatment program would also help him. Simpson scored zero in this category in 2013, but testified then that he was on the waiting list to get into a "commitment to change" program. If he got in, he will likely score -1 point this year.

Another factor in Simpson's favor -- one that no doubt enrages the Brown and Goldman families -- is the fact that his risk assessment states "no prior conviction history."

Working against him: He has a property crime conviction in the 2007 incident (2 points). In the "drug/alcohol use/abuse" category, Simpson's 2013 parole documents cite a history of "frequent abuse, serious disruption of functioning." (2 points) As men are statistically more likely than women to commit crimes, he also scores one point for his gender.

The severity of the crime is another factor for the commissioners to consider, outside of the risk assessment score sheet. Simpson received the highest level of offense severity for his kidnapping conviction in the hotel raid, during which the memorabilia dealers said they feared leaving the hotel room under threat from Simpson's gun-wielding associates.

The "substantial financial loss" one of the memorabilia dealers incurred was also cited in 2013 as a factor that made Simpson's crime more serious.

'A model prisoner'

If Simpson does score as low risk in 2017, the board still has the latitude to deny him parole. Should that happen, Simpson would go before the parole board again before 2020, Smith said.

But Simpson fits the profile of a state prison inmate who receives parole at the first opportunity, Nevada defense attorney Dan Hill said.

"Simpson's age, the fact that he was given parole on the first sentencing batch, weigh in his favor," Hill said. "So does the fact that he was by all accounts a model prisoner, as does any acceptance of responsibility for his actions."

In a video of the 2013 hearing, Simpson pleads with the parole commissioners. "My crime was trying to retrieve for my family my own property that was stolen from me," Simpson tells the panel. "I just wish I had never gone to that room. I wish I had just said keep it and not worry about it."

Simpson tells the board that he helps supervise in the prison gym, disinfects equipment, mops floors, coaches and umpires games.

"Because of I guess my age, guys come to me," Simpson says. "I'm sure the powers here know that I advise a lot of guys. I'd like to feel I kept a lot of trouble from happening. Since I've been here by getting involved in some of the conflicts that some of the individuals here have had."

JUST WATCHED O.J. Simpson: I've been a good inmate Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH O.J. Simpson: I've been a good inmate 02:31

The old-fashioned principle of remorse

Members of the parole board "work with the old-fashioned principal of wanting to hear the inmate is remorseful for their crime," said Gabe Grasso, a veteran Nevada defense attorney who was part of the team representing Simpson in the Las Vegas kidnapping case.

Grasso, who stopped representing the former star running back eight years ago, has seen dozens of former clients go before the parole board.

"What O.J. has going for him is I don't think Fromong will want to show up screaming and testifying against him," the lawyer added. "He was upset, insulted, but I don't think that he thought the price should be what it was."

Fromong told CNN that he would testify in favor of Simpson's release. "I told the district attorney at the time (of his conviction) that I only thought that O.J. Simpson deserved one to three years in state prison," Fromong said.

"O.J.'s done his time, he's been a model inmate," he said.

The other victim, Alfred Beardsley, died in 2015.

"Something else that could help O.J., he did not set up the meeting in the hotel room," Grasso added.

Tom Riccio, a Los Angeles man who had been convicted on stolen property charges before the 2007 incident, arranged the meeting between Simpson and the memorabilia dealers.

"I hope he does get his life together," Riccio told CNN. "I hope he doesn't take matters into his own hands anymore. I hope he has learned his lesson."

"He was just trying to get his stuff back," Riccio said. "A lot of memorabilia but also a lot of personal items, mementos. I don't think a regular person would get nine to 33 years for these crimes. They were getting him for other things."