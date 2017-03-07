Study: Vast majority of wildfires started by humans

Story highlights Study: Human-started blazes have tripled the length of the wildfire season

The most common day of the year for human-started wildfires is July 4

(CNN) The devastating wildfires that tore through Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in December were extraordinary -- they left 14 people dead and injured another 175.

But they were also typical wildfires in one way: Authorities say they were caused by humans.

According to a NASA-funded study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in February, 84% of wildfires in the United States are caused by people.

The study, by University of Colorado Boulder professor Jennifer K. Balch and other colleagues, examined government agency wildfire records from 1992-2012. It is one of the largest projects of its kind.

The analysis found that human-started wildfires have tripled the length of the wildfire season and accounted for a total of 44% of all acreage burned. Lightning-sparked wildfires are mostly concentrated in summer, but human activity has expanded the fire season to include spring and fall.

