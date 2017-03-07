Story highlights Anonymous threats are the latest in a spate that began in January

(CNN) A new wave of bomb threats was received by Jewish community centers and Anti-Defamation League offices Tuesday in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington, Maryland, Milwaukee, Oregon and other American cities and states.

The threats -- made via phone and email -- are among more than 100 across the US and Canada since early January, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

There also have been acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and several incidents in Miami where swastikas were etched into cars in recent weeks in what authorities are calling a disturbing pattern of anti-Semitism.

"This is not 'normal,'" Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement, "We will not be deterred or intimidated. These threats (are) in addition to threats to at least six JCCs and three day schools in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Florida, Maryland and Toronto."

In Washington, a letter signed by all 100 US senators on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to immediately respond to the anonymous bomb threats made against Jewish community centers, Jewish day schools, and synagogues across the nation.

