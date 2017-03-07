Breaking News

New threats made against US Jewish centers

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 12:26 PM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jewish center bomb threats across nation
Jewish center bomb threats across nation

    JUST WATCHED

    Jewish center bomb threats across nation

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Jewish center bomb threats across nation 01:20

Story highlights

  • Threats received in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington, Maryland and Oregon
  • Hate messages are the latest in a spate of incidents since January

(CNN)A new wave of bomb threats was received by Jewish community centers and Anti-Defamation League offices Tuesday in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Washington, Maryland, Milwaukee and Oregon.

The threats -- made via phone and emails -- are among more than 100 across the US and Canada since early January, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
There also have been acts of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and several incidents in Miami where swastikas were etched into cars in recent weeks in what authorities are calling a disturbing pattern of anti-Semitism.
    "This is not 'normal,'" Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said in a statement, "We will not be deterred or intimidated. These threats (are) in addition to threats to at least six JCCs and three day schools in Oregon, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Florida, Maryland and Toronto."
    In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neil were to hold a closed-door meeting with Jewish leaders at a JCC on Staten Island on Tuesday to discuss the spate anti-Semitic incidents throughout the city.
    Read More
    "This adds to the 121 threats received since early January. It is time for action, and we call on the administration and Congress to take concrete steps to catch those threatening the Jewish community," Greenblatt said.

    CNN's David Shortell, Deanna Hackney and Mayra Cuevas contributed to this report.