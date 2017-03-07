Breaking News

The horse hairdresser: Jillian Scott on the art of shaving steeds

Updated 6:09 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Rider Jillian Scott, from Scotland, makes her living by shaving intricate patterns into the coats of ponies and horses during the winter months.
&quot;I first started shaving patterns for fun when I was a teenager and got my first set of clippers,&quot; Scott tells CNN.
Scott began with &quot;little things&quot; like stars, hearts and names, working up to her first full body design four years ago.
Scott says she was inspired by the work of a girl in New Zealand, but also by the fact full body clips allowed her pony to keep his temperature regulated better than the &quot;traditional&quot; clip patterns.
&quot;I think my most popular AND my own personal favorite would have to be my leopard print clip,&quot; she enthuses. &quot;I love it, and I have never seen another clipper try to replicate or do their own version so it makes me very proud to say I did it.&quot;
&quot;My first full body custom was the zebra clip on my little Welsh pony,&quot; Scott recalls. &quot;It helped him stay cool enough not to sweat during work, but also not to be too chilly during warm up/ cool down phases of exercise.&quot;
Scott explains that horses need their hair shaved when they are worked during the winter months. Winter coats trap a lot of heat and they can sweat excessively -- she compares it to a runner completing a marathon in several jumpers and not being able to take them off after.
The price of a horse haircuts range from $25 for simple designs to $75 for the most complex.
&quot;Most of my designs have taken me around three hours,&quot; Scott explains. &quot;The odd one has taken longer, but this makes no difference to the horse. They are happily eating and drinking in their stable anyway, so I&#39;m not doing anything that is affecting their normal routine.&quot;
While smaller stencil designs are available elsewhere, Scott is the only &quot; strictly freehand&quot; horse hairdresser in her country.
She acknowledges here are &quot;a small number of girls dotted around the globe&quot; engaging in the practice, from the USA all the way to New Zealand.
Most of Scott&#39;s horses are happy to be clipped, as the process is a regular winter routine. &quot;Some even really enjoy it and make faces or groom me if I reach a tickly or itchy spot,&quot; she adds.&lt;br /&gt;
But Scott believes the most important part of her job is calming down the horses which get nervous.
She says some take a disliking to the vibrating noise of the clippers, adding she would never &quot;unnecessarily stress out&quot; a horse. &quot;With these horses we would not attempt to do any sort of fancy design because those clips can take longer.&quot;
There have been several online competitions for best designs and Scott has won all but one of them -- and in that one she came second.
In one live competition -- filmed by the BBC -- Scott and her pony Cody were again runaway winners.
&quot;Cody won the class hands down and the top five entrants were all horses clipped by myself too,&quot; Scott says. &quot;I am very proud of my work and overwhelmed with all the media attention I get.&quot;
And last but not least, presenting Scott&#39;s latest design. It&#39;s the twentieth anniversary of my favorite show next week,&quot; Scott says. &quot;I couldn&#39;t let that go unnoticed!&quot;
