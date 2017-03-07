The horse hairdresser: Jillian Scott on the art of shaving steeds

Rider Jillian Scott, from Scotland, makes her living by shaving intricate patterns into the coats of ponies and horses during the winter months.
Skeleton – "I first started shaving patterns for fun when I was a teenager and got my first set of clippers," Scott tells CNN.
Names – Scott began with "little things" like stars, hearts and names, working up to her first full body design four years ago.
Scott says she was inspired by the work of a girl in New Zealand, but also by the fact full body clips allowed her pony to keep his temperature regulated better than the "traditional" clip patterns.
Leopard – "I think my most popular AND my own personal favorite would have to be my leopard print clip," she enthuses. "I love it, and I have never seen another clipper try to replicate or do their own version so it makes me very proud to say I did it."
Zebra – "My first full body custom was the zebra clip on my little Welsh pony," Scott recalls. "It helped him stay cool enough not to sweat during work, but also not to be too chilly during warm up/ cool down phases of exercise."
Skeleton – Scott explains that horses need their hair shaved when they are worked during the winter months. Winter coats trap a lot of heat and they can sweat excessively -- she compares it to a runner completing a marathon in several jumpers and not being able to take them off after.
Bow – The price of a horse haircuts range from $25 for simple designs to $75 for the most complex.
Dragon – "Most of my designs have taken me around three hours," Scott explains. "The odd one has taken longer, but this makes no difference to the horse. They are happily eating and drinking in their stable anyway, so I'm not doing anything that is affecting their normal routine."
One Direction – While smaller stencil designs are available elsewhere, Scott is the only " strictly freehand" horse hairdresser in her country.
She acknowledges here are "a small number of girls dotted around the globe" engaging in the practice, from the USA all the way to New Zealand.
Most of Scott's horses are happy to be clipped, as the process is a regular winter routine. "Some even really enjoy it and make faces or groom me if I reach a tickly or itchy spot," she adds.
But Scott believes the most important part of her job is calming down the horses which get nervous.
She says some take a disliking to the vibrating noise of the clippers, adding she would never "unnecessarily stress out" a horse. "With these horses we would not attempt to do any sort of fancy design because those clips can take longer."
There have been several online competitions for best designs and Scott has won all but one of them -- and in that one she came second.
In one live competition -- filmed by the BBC -- Scott and her pony Cody were again runaway winners.
"Cody won the class hands down and the top five entrants were all horses clipped by myself too," Scott says. "I am very proud of my work and overwhelmed with all the media attention I get."
And last but not least, presenting Scott's latest design. It's the twentieth anniversary of my favorite show next week," Scott says. "I couldn't let that go unnoticed!"