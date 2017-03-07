GOP Hill leaders back away from Trump on wiretap allegations

Story highlights President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping him last year

(CNN) The top Republicans investigating Russia's interference in the US election declined Tuesday to back up President Donald Trump's claims that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped his Manhattan headquarters last year -- leaving the White House on its own to explain the stunning allegation.

When pressed on whether he believed Trump's allegations, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes -- one of Trump's strongest supporters in the House and a member of his transition team -- brushed aside the President's allegations.

"A lot of the things he says, you guys take literally," Nunes told reporters Tuesday. Nunes later hedged his comments and said that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn may have been wiretapped and that Trump had raised "valid questions" about how his aides were listened in on.

Across the Capitol, Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr, who is leading a concurrent investigation into Russia's interference, said he had not seen any evidence of Trump's claims.

"We're going to go anywhere there is intelligence or facts that send us," Burr told CNN. "So I'm not going to limit it one way or the other. But we don't have anything today that would send us in that direction, but that's not to say that we might not find something."

