Trump meets with union president amid conflict over health care

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka met at the White House hours before the union president blasted the health care plan backed by House Republicans and the Trump administration on Tuesday.

While Trumka said the duo spoke about wages, trade and infrastructure during the meeting, it doesn't appear that they spoke about health care -- an issue the union leaders slammed the President on hours after meeting with him.

"Among the issues we discussed were trade and infrastructure," Trumka said. "I also talked to the president about policies that allow Wall Street and corporations to take advantage of workers while lowering wages and stripping workers of rights."

The union president added that the two spoke about "workers who are facing stagnant and declining wages, jobs going overseas, and a loss of rights on the job."

Many of Trumka's union constituents backed Trump in 2016, and the union president has met with the President numerous times in the last few months. Trumka last met with Trump in January, days before Trump was inaugurated.

