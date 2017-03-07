Story highlights House Republicans are considering a replacement to Obamacare

It will likely not go to committee when it reaches the Senate

Washington (CNN) The second-ranking Republican Senate leader says a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is not expected to go to the the chamber's committees of jurisdiction for their imprint, although it will be open to amendment on the floor.

Speaking to reporters in the Capitol, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas said there has already been a great deal of House and Senate negotiating and he considers the GOP-introduced bill Monday a product of the House and Senate.

"Probably straight to the floor," Cornyn said when asked by CNN about the process. "Because there has already been a lot of consultations on a bicameral basis to get us here."

The process Cornyn outlined, which leaders have not formally announced, is in keeping with comments by Senate Majority Leader McConnell who Tuesday hinted he might move the bill quickly to he floor.

"I encourage every member to review it because I hope to call it up when we receive it from the House," McConnell said.

