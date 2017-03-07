Senators grill Sessions' potential deputy over Russia issues

Story highlights Rod Rosenstein currently serves as the US Attorney in Baltimore

If confirmed, Rosenstein would oversee any potential investigation of the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia

Washington (CNN) Democrats aren't finished with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and they're using the Senate confirmation hearing for his potential second in command as an opportunity to grill him on the Trump's administration's potential ties to Russia and the President's baseless claim of being wiretapped by his predecessor.

Senators on the Judiciary Committee are questioning Rod J. Rosenstein, President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy attorney general, which is traditionally a low-profile position. Tuesday's hearing is drawing more attention given the controversy surrounding Sessions' recent decision to recuse himself from any potential investigations related to the Trump campaign or transition, while Democrats have called for a special counsel to be brought in.

"I continue to strongly believe the case can be made for an independent special investigation," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said in her opening statement, adding that, while the nominee may be revered and well-liked, but there are deeper problems with Russia and Sessions' involvement.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley opened the confirmation hearing for Rosenstein by saying, "Any talk of a special counsel is premature at best."

"I can't help but notice the selective calls for a special counsel," Grassley then said, noting that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch oversaw Hillary Clinton's email investigation and met with former President Bill Clinton at a Phoenix airport last year, though she said at the time she'd accept the findings of the FBI. "Where were the calls from the Democratic leadership for a special counsel?"

