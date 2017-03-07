Senators to grill Sessions' potential deputy over Russia issues

Story highlights Rod Rosenstein currently serves as the US Attorney in Baltimore

If confirmed, Rosenstein would oversee any potential investigation of the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russia

Washington (CNN) Democrats aren't finished with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and they're using the Senate confirmation hearing for his potential second in command as an opportunity to grill him on the Trump's administration's potential ties to Russia and the President's baseless claim of being wiretapped by his predecessor.

Senators on the Judiciary Committee will question Rod J. Rosenstein, President Donald Trump's nominee for deputy attorney general, which is traditionally a low-profile position. The session is expected to draw more attention given the controversy surrounding Sessions' recent decision to recuse himself from any potential investigations related to the Trump campaign or transition.

Democrats on the panel will likely use the hearing as a referendum on the conduct of Trump, whether Sessions lied under oath and how best to proceed with an investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the presidential election.

Last week, details emerged about two meetings Sessions had last year with the Russian ambassador to the US that he did not disclose during his confirmation process. If confirmed as Sessions' deputy, Rosenstein would oversee any potential investigations or prosecutions into Trump surrogates and Russians -- including the key decision on whether to appoint a special prosecutor -- now that Sessions has recused himself.

But views on the special prosecutor issue break along party lines.

Read More