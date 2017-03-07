Story highlights Jordanian media initially blamed the soldiers for failing to adhere to procedures

Family of the 3 murdered service members criticized the Jordanian statements

Washington (CNN) The US military has found that three Green Beret soldiers shot in Jordan followed proper procedures, despite initial Jordanian media claims to the contrary.

A US Special Operations Command investigation into the November shooting of three US Army Special Forces soldiers at King Faisal Air Base in Jordan determined that the US forces "demonstrated valorous conduct and extraordinary heroism" after coming under fire from a Jordanian guard, according to a redacted copy of the report.

"There is no evidence that US forces failed to fully comply with Jordanian Base entrance procedures," the report said.

Jordanian state media initially blamed the incident on the soldiers' failure to adhere to proper procedures at the base's entrance, though US officials disputed that at the time.

Investigators said they were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the event, allowing for a very detailed examination of events.

Read More