Familiar battles lines are drawn within GOP over Obamacare

The Koch network has displayed an increased willingness to run campaigns against fellow Republicans

(CNN) Well-financed Republican interest groups redrew familiar battle lines on Tuesday as the GOP plan to replace Obamacare encountered significant headwinds within the party's own ranks.

The new plan backed by House Republicans is inviting an internecine fight within the party between leadership-aligned lobbies, such as the US Chamber of Commerce, and more hardline pressure groups, such as the Club for Growth. Those factions have repeatedly butted heads in recent years over both policy objectives -- like the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank -- and the legislative tactics to achieve them.

The Republican plan was swiftly criticized on Tuesday by a handful of big-money groups, most prominently the powerful political donor network organized by Charles and David Koch.

"The bill currently under consideration in the House does not repeal the elements that made Obamacare so devastating to American families, and we cannot support it," said a letter from the Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce, the Kochs' umbrella group.

They were joined most prominently by Heritage Action and the Club for Growth, which has shown an eagerness to meddle in Republican primaries. The Koch network, too, in the last year has displayed an increased willingness to run campaigns against fellow Republicans in primaries.

