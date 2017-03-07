Chaffetz walks back remarks on low-income Americans choosing health care over iPhones

Story highlights "They've got to make those decisions themselves," Chaffetz said

House Republicans introduced a bill Monday that would scrap Obamacare's individual mandate

(CNN) A Republican lawmaker on Tuesday walked back his suggestion earlier in the day that low-income Americans may have to prioritize purchasing health care coverage over gadgets such as iPhones under Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan.

The controversy began when House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" that he wants low-income Americans to be able to have more access to health coverage.

"But access for lower income Americans doesn't equal coverage," Camerota said.

"Well, we're getting rid of the individual mandate. We're getting rid of those things that people said that they don't want," Chaffetz replied. "Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice. So rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care.

"They've got to make those decisions themselves," Chaffetz added.

