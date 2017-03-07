Twitter criticizes Chaffetz for comparing health care costs to iPhone costs

Washington (CNN) Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is being criticized for defending Republicans' Obamacare replacement bill by stating lower income citizens might be forced to prioritize health care over "getting that new iPhone."

"Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice. So rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care," Chaffetz said on CNN's "New Day" on Tuesday.

An iPhone 7 on Apple's website starts at $649.

Some people have used Twitter to share their own stories about health care expenses and comparing those prices to smartphone fees.

@jasoninthehouse what an amazing deal! I will gladly trade my 8 yr old phone I paid $15 at Walgreens for Healthcare. Where can I sign up? — Meg Rodgers (@MegRodgersHarp) March 7, 2017

6 days in ICU cost my family 310 iPhones, and that was when we had insurance, @jasoninthehouse — PissedOffPreMed (@pissedoffpremed) March 7, 2017

Hey Jason @jasoninthehouse I'm writing this to you on my $600 iPhone, bought once every 2 years. Can you get me insurance for $300 a year?😂 — eli friedmann (@eligit) March 7, 2017

. My last surgery hospital bill was $38,000 Rep. Jason Chaffetz show me an iPhone that cost as much I paid $0 for my iPhone. Free w/contract https://t.co/5WFf39yJ9q — KimberlyDewayn (@KimDSummons) March 7, 2017

iPhone monthly bill: $40

Health insurance (w/subsidy!): $264/month

If @jasoninthehouse has some idea how I can do better, my DMs are open! — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) March 7, 2017

My insulin, with no insurance coverage, would cost me about $3,000 a month. $36,000 a year. An iPhone 7 is $650. https://t.co/8bJm6TreSW — Michael (@Home_Halfway) March 7, 2017

My broken ankle cost $117,000 so that's around 234 iPhones @jasoninthehouse. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 7, 2017