Ivanka Trump is a walking billboard for Ivanka Trump

(CNN) Who can forget last month when President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, made a knee-jerk quip defending Ivanka Trump's clothing line during a live TV interview?

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff is what I would say," said Conway to Fox News. "I'm going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online."

The first daughter's designs had just been dropped by Nordstrom to poor sales, and some progressives promoted boycotts against the store, which prompted Conway's full-throated endorsement.

Backlash was swift. People cried ethics foul; White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Conway was "counseled" about her behavior. News stories questioned whether there was a clear violation of the rules against endorsing products from the White House. It was, in short, drama.

But while Conway suffered a public scolding, Ivanka Trump remained silent. And she has employed a more stealth plan for promoting her fashion line: She didn't go on television, didn't overtly promote, she didn't shill -- she simply wore.