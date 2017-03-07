Breaking News

House Intel schedules first Russia hearing for March 20

By Tom LoBianco, CNN

Updated 4:33 PM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Schiff: No conclusion on Trump-Russia probe
Schiff: No conclusion on Trump-Russia probe

    JUST WATCHED

    Schiff: No conclusion on Trump-Russia probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Schiff: No conclusion on Trump-Russia probe 02:35

(CNN)House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced Tuesday the first public hearing in their investigation into Russia's meddling in the US election last year will be March 20.

Nunes said he has invited FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Attorney General Sally Yates, to testify.
The House Intelligence Committee has set an aggressive schedule for its investigation, requesting a slew of documents from the intelligence agencies by March 17.
Nunes told reporters there is no evidence yet of President Donald Trump being wiretapped last year by then-President Barack Obama, but said the committee will look into it.
    Trump made the allegation without presenting evidence on Twitter over the weekend.