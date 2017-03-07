House Intel schedules first Russia hearing for March 20

(CNN) House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes announced Tuesday the first public hearing in their investigation into Russia's meddling in the US election last year will be March 20.

Nunes said he has invited FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Attorney General Sally Yates, to testify.

The House Intelligence Committee has set an aggressive schedule for its investigation, requesting a slew of documents from the intelligence agencies by March 17.

Nunes told reporters there is no evidence yet of President Donald Trump being wiretapped last year by then-President Barack Obama, but said the committee will look into it.

Trump made the allegation without presenting evidence on Twitter over the weekend.