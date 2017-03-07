Clinton reflects: 'Life hands all of us setbacks'

Story highlights "Now, the truth is, life hands all of us setbacks," Clinton said

The former first lady has kept a relatively low profile since the election

(CNN) Hillary Clinton, speaking at a women's empowerment event in New York on Tuesday, stressed the need for more women in politics, while joking about her own resilience after her November election loss to President Donald Trump.

Clinton, who is emerging from relative privacy after her election loss with a series of speeches, credited her family, friends and many of the women she had mentored with giving her the strength to bounce back after losing to Trump.

"Now, the truth is, life hands all of us setbacks," Clinton said, smirking as many in the audience of the Girls Inc. event laughed. "Now, we know that. And if you have lived long enough, you have experienced them, haven't you?"

She added: "Now, I have had my ups and my downs. In the last months I have done my share of sleeping, a little soul searching and reflecting, long walks in the woods and in those moments I am thankful for my own village, my community and family and friends who have supported and encouraged me. I have also been buoyed by the love and support that I have received by the young women I have mentored over my lifetime. They inspire me every day."

Since losing to Trump, Clinton has kept a low profile by keeping her speaking appearances to a minimum. She has yet to sit down for a post-election interview, too.

