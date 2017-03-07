Hawaii plans to file first lawsuit against new travel ban

Story highlights The new executive order does not go into effect until March 16

Lawyers for the challengers say the new travel ban suffers from the same "constitutional and statutory defects" as the original one

(CNN) Hawaii is not wasting any time challenging President Donald Trump's new travel ban.

Attorneys for the state explained in court filings Tuesday that they intend to file a motion Wednesday asking a federal judge to issue a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the new executive order -- and fast.

Trump signed a new executive order Monday banning foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days and banning all refugees for 120 days.

While many immigrants' rights groups and state attorneys general expressed deep reservations about the new order Monday, none have filed new lawsuits or amended their original filings.

"To be sure, the new executive order covers fewer people than the old one," Neal Katyal, one of the lead attorneys for Hawaii, said in an interview with CNN. But in his view, the new travel ban still "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects."

