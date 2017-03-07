Graham to Trump: Call me on my cell phone

Story highlights President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham had lunch on Tuesday

The two feuded during the 2016 election

Washington (CNN) Two former GOP primary rivals buried the hatchet and swapped digits Tuesday: President Donald Trump had lunch with Sen. Lindsey Graham at the White House.

"How good was the meeting with @POTUS?" Graham tweeted after the lunch. "I gave him my NEW cell phone number."

How good was the meeting with @POTUS?



I gave him my NEW cell phone number. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 7, 2017

Trump famously read Graham's personal cell phone number out loud to hundreds assembled for a South Carolina campaign rally in July 2015.

Graham laughed it off at the time, tweeting, "Probably getting a new phone. iPhone or Android?"

Probably getting a new phone. iPhone or Android? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 21, 2015

He later made a video for conservative-leaning website Independent Journal Review, using a machete, blender, lighter fluid, golf club, concrete block, bat and toaster oven to destroy his signature flip phone.

Probably getting a new phone. iPhone or Android? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 21, 2015

Read More