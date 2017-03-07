Story highlights Ambassadors from five countries testify about Moscow's intimidation

The diplomats appealed for continued US support amid possible cuts

Washington (CNN) Representatives of key American allies in Eastern Europe called for strong US pushback against Russia at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Moscow poses a threat "to the whole Western world, the trans-Atlantic alliance," Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavlo Klimkin told a Senate subcommittee. "The cyberwar is going on every day, all the time, and it's a threat to everyone because it doesn't matter how far you are from the Kremlin, you can be 500 miles or 5,000 miles."

He warned: "Everyone is vulnerable."

Estonian Ambassador to the US Eerik Marmei added that the US and others shouldn't "be guided by wishful thinking" about Russia and should watch for its attempts to disrupt upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called the hearing to "broaden the understanding" of Russia's policies and intentions toward the Eastern European countries who participated. But there was no escaping the domestic subtext: Both branches of Congress are investigating alleged Russian cyberattacks on the 2016 US election, while the FBI is conducting multiple investigations of alleged connections between President Donald Trump's associates and Moscow.

