Story highlights The plan includes tax incentives

"This will be a plan where you can choose your doctor," Trump said

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday he was "proud" to support a GOP-authored plan to replace Obamacare.

His remarks at a meeting of Republican House members reflected the most explicit White House endorsement yet of the replacement health care plan, which was formally introduced on Monday evening but has drawn criticism from some conservatives.

"I'm proud to support the replacement plan released by the House of Representatives and encouraged by members of both parties," Trump said at the meeting, held in the White House East Room.

"We're going to have something that is going to be much more understood and much more popular than people could even imagine," Trump said. "This will be a plan where you can choose your doctor. This will be a plan where you can choose your plan. You know what the plan is -- this is the plan. We're going to have a tremendous success. It's a complicated process, but actually it's very simple -- it's called good health care."

Trump's remarks came as Republicans on Capitol Hill worked to consolidate support around their measure, which would eliminate the individual mandate to obtain health insurance contained in Obamacare. The plan includes tax incentives meant to encourage Americans to purchase coverage.

Read More