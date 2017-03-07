Reality Check: Trump slams Obama over Gitmo detainees

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is slamming his predecessor, Barack Obama, over his decision to release detainees from Guantanamo Bay, saying many of them have "returned to the battlefield."

"122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

The President's figure is correct. His attribution, however, is wrong.

Trump provided no evidence to support his claim and did not indicate his reason for making it.

But on Monday, the Pentagon announced that a recent airstrike against al Qaeda in Yemen killed a former inmate, Yasir al Silmi, who was released during Obama's presidency. And shortly before the President tweeted Tuesday morning, a "Fox and Friends" segment mentioned the 122 figure.

