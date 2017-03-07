Durbin: Trump's Twitter usage 'destroying' credibility of office of the President

Story highlights "Donald Trump is destroying the credibility of the Office of President 140 characters at a time," Durbin said

Durbin also criticized Republicans' Obamacare replacement plan

(CNN) President Donald Trump's Twitter usage is "destroying" the credibility of the office of the President, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said Tuesday.

"Donald Trump is destroying the credibility of the Office of President 140 characters at a time," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day."

"This charge that he has made about some wiretapping before the election without a scintilla of evidence has been refuted not only by the former president but the national head of intelligence and the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigations."

CNN has reached out to the White House for a response.

But Trump has previously alleged via Twitter, without providing evidence, that former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of his phones during the campaign.

