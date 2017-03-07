Al Franken: I think Jeff Sessions committed perjury

Story highlights Franken said he thought the Attorney General committed perjury

Sessions has denied wrongdoing

Washington (CNN) Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said he now believes that Attorney General Jeff Sessions committed perjury during his confirmation hearing when he did not disclose meetings with a Russian ambassador.

Sessions' response during the hearing to Franken's question about Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign was demonstrably false, Franken said Tuesday on CNN's "The Lead" with Jake Tapper.

"It's hard to come to any other conclusion than he just perjured himself," the Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary committee said.

Franken also said that Sessions' response to his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak coming to light has been insufficient -- Sessions on Monday submitted written responses to the committee, denying that he had answered Franken's question falsely.

"That's a ridiculous response. It's not a clarification at all," Franken said, adding that he had been waiting for Sessions' letter on Monday before accusing him of lying.

