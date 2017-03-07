Story highlights The family had been extensively vetted and approved for the special immigration visas

Lawyer: "It was a victory in a battle that should not have been fought in the first place"

(CNN) The father, mother and three young children came to the United States with special immigration visas, granted because the father put himself in danger by working with American forces in Afghanistan, lawyers for the family said.

They landed in Los Angeles on Thursday and planned to take a connecting flight to Seattle, where they would settle.

But instead of rolling out the welcome mat, the federal government took them into custody, said Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney for Public Counsel Law Firm. Federal agents separated the father from the others, held them four days and threatened to send them to detention centers, she said.

Civil rights lawyers intervened. On Monday, four days after they were detained at the airport, a federal judge ordered the family freed from custody.

"It was a victory in a battle that should not have been fought in the first place," Robert Blume, one of the family's lawyers, said at a news conference Monday. "The government swung and missed on this one. They just got it wrong."

