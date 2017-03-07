AARP comes out against House GOP health care bill

Story highlights The AARP comes out against the bill

It's the latest heavyweight to join opposition to the House GOP plan

Washington (CNN) The AARP issued a statement on Tuesday declaring its opposition to the health care bill touted by GOP leadership this week.

The letter -- from one of the most influential groups in domestic policy -- is the latest blow for a bill that has already seen opposition from many conservative leaders, media organizations and interest groups.

"This bill would weaken Medicare's fiscal sustainability, dramatically increase health care costs for Americans aged 50-64 and put at risk the health care of millions of children and adults with disabilities, and poor seniors who depend on the Medicaid program for long-term services and supports and other benefits," said the letter, signed by Joyce A. Rogers, a senior vice president at AARP.

The group represents millions of seniors across the country and has long opposed any policy it perceives as weakening Medicare, a government health care program exclusively available to the nation's elderly.

