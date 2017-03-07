This is what it takes to elect a woman president

Story highlights Marianne Schnall: On International Women's Day, and I'm still wondering when we'll have a woman in the White House

Marianne Schnall is the author of "What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? Conversations about Women, Leadership and Power" and the founder of the What Will It Take movement. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) For nearly a decade, I have been wrestling with the question: What will it really take to make a woman president? In America, one of the most advanced nations on Earth, why have we still not managed to reach the milestone that so many other countries around the world have achieved?

My hope and expectation was that my 2013 book, a series of conversations with leading figures from Sheryl Sandberg to Nancy Pelosi about women, leadership and power -- would quickly become a relic of history, since it felt fairly inevitable that Hillary Clinton, who told us that women's rights are human rights, would become our first female president.

The prospect seemed so close, so possible. But when Donald Trump won instead, the idea of a woman breaking that glass ceiling seemed more distant than never.

It was hard in that moment not to become discouraged and confused. But amid International Women's Day and Women's History Month, I'm still wondering when we'll have a woman in the White House. I've gone back to the interviews I did for my book and come up with an agenda for what I think it will take to put a woman in the White House.

The first step is acknowledging that we have a problem to fix and then doing everything possible to get many more women in the political pipeline. This is not a "women's issue." It is not a partisan issue. It is a human issue. It is a matter of ensuring that we have diversity at the top of American politics and politicians that reflect the people of this country -- isn't that what democracy is all about?