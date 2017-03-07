Trump's unhinged tirade shouldn't distract from the real story

Story highlights Jen Psaki calls Trump's wiretap accusation against Obama ridiculous

Psaki: It shouldn't discourage pursuit of question of ties between Trump team, Russians

Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The honeymoon is over.

That isn't a reference to the relationship between my former boss, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump. The warmth of that relationship at any point has been overplayed. When he met with Trump, then the President-elect, Obama was doing what every President should do -- which is to conduct an orderly and peaceful transition. And only one person in this relationship is lobbing attacks at the other one right now.

The recent unhinged and uninformed tirade by the sitting President against the former President shouldn't come as a big surprise. Trump is the same guy who has been peddling conspiracy theories about everything from crowd sizes to whether or not Obama was born in the United States for years.

Jen Psaki

In the months between the election and the inauguration, we even thought through the kinds of attacks that might come from the new President, whether it was the more predictable effort to dismantle environmental protections through executive actions or more sinister steps to call for investigations into former Obama administration officials.

But what's especially worrying now is that the effort to distract with calls for investigations, whether internal, external or involving separate branches of government, seems to be working at least to muddy the waters.