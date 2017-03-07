Story highlights Raul Reyes: Trump administration mulling plan that would separate mothers from children

This kind of deterrence would be cruel, costly and do nothing to stop those fleeing violence

Raul A. Reyes is an attorney, a member of the USA Today board of contributors and writes frequently for CNN Opinion. The views expressed here are solely his.

(CNN) The most anti-immigrant administration in modern history appears poised to outdo itself. On Monday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly confirmed to CNN that his agency is considering separating children from their parents at the US border.

"We have tremendous experience of dealing with unaccompanied minors," Kelly told Wolf Blitzer. "We turn them over to (Health and Human Services) and they do a very, very good job of putting them in foster care or linking them up with parents or family members in the United States."

Kelly explained that this would be part of a strategy to deter Central American migrants from making the trek north to seek asylum.

What's wrong with this idea? Just about everything. You do not have to be a lawyer or a child welfare expert to grasp that forcibly removing children from their parents is cruel and inhumane. If such a practice were implemented -- and it is not official policy; not yet, at least -- it would face major legal hurdles, all while expanding our government bureaucracy and failing to solve the original problem.

Kelly's remarks echo a report from Reuters that DHS is weighing such a plan -- a chilling prospect that could inflict immeasurable psychological trauma on young children who have just completed a perilous journey to the US from their home countries.