Robert Osborne's gift to classic-movie nerds

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Robert Osborne, who died Monday at 84, was so much more than the de facto chief anchor for Turner Classic Movies.

He was the movie curator for the global village. He fulfilled even the most casual and least demanding TCM viewer's specifications for the perfect tour guide to the golden era of cinema, wearing his broad knowledge of film lore with the same crisp, unassuming grace as his tailoring.

And he was as attentive to the technical attributes of a Hollywood chestnut as he was to whatever off-screen dish and dirt was most pertinent.

However many worthy successors, such as the comparably sharp-witted and resourceful Ben Mankiewicz, assume his duties, it's going to be hard to imagine anybody adequately compensating for Osborne's absence.

Osborne knew to skip the excessive verbiage in his delivery and in his equally uncluttered accumulation of facts as he introduced the evening's classic offerings (he was as good a writer as he was a broadcaster). He didn't waste your time or wear out his welcome. He knew what you were there for and he made sure that only the most necessary information kept you from the opening credits.

