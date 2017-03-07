Breaking News

Robert Osborne's gift to classic-movie nerds

By Gene Seymour

Updated 4:35 PM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TCM host Robert Osborne dead at 84
TCM host Robert Osborne dead at 84

    JUST WATCHED

    TCM host Robert Osborne dead at 84

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

TCM host Robert Osborne dead at 84 00:57

Story highlights

  • Gene Seymour: Robert Osborne was courtly, knowledgeable and a perfect film tour guide
  • Every person who's ever found comfort or joy from a vintage film owes Osborne a debt

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN)Robert Osborne, who died Monday at 84, was so much more than the de facto chief anchor for Turner Classic Movies.

He was the movie curator for the global village. He fulfilled even the most casual and least demanding TCM viewer's specifications for the perfect tour guide to the golden era of cinema, wearing his broad knowledge of film lore with the same crisp, unassuming grace as his tailoring.
And he was as attentive to the technical attributes of a Hollywood chestnut as he was to whatever off-screen dish and dirt was most pertinent.
    However many worthy successors, such as the comparably sharp-witted and resourceful Ben Mankiewicz, assume his duties, it's going to be hard to imagine anybody adequately compensating for Osborne's absence.
    Osborne knew to skip the excessive verbiage in his delivery and in his equally uncluttered accumulation of facts as he introduced the evening's classic offerings (he was as good a writer as he was a broadcaster). He didn't waste your time or wear out his welcome. He knew what you were there for and he made sure that only the most necessary information kept you from the opening credits.
    Read More
    He also was solicitous, almost to the point of tenderness, towards his audience. Somehow you knew that Osborne knew there might be someone watching who might be too young to know who Barbara Stanwyck, Lena Horne, Robert Montgomery or (even) Walter Brennan was. In doing so, he never insulted anybody's intelligence or came on too strong with his own. Osborne knew his manners when he entered your living room. He wanted to share what he knew with you by making you feel you and he had arrived at the same discoveries.
    People We&#39;ve lost in 2017 card
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/06/entertainment/robert-osbourne/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Robert Osborne&lt;/a&gt;, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on Monday, March 6. He was 84.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Robert Osborne, the film aficionado who was the longtime host of Turner Classic Movies, died on Monday, March 6. He was 84.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    Judge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/us/judge-joseph-wapner-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph Wapner&lt;/a&gt;, from the popular reality television program &quot;The People&#39;s Court,&quot; died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Judge Joseph Wapner, from the popular reality television program "The People's Court," died February 26, according to his son Judge Fred Wapner. He was 97.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/26/entertainment/bill-paxton-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Paxton&lt;/a&gt;, whose extensive career included films such as &quot;Twister,&quot; &quot;Aliens&quot; and &quot;Titanic,&quot; died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as "Twister," "Aliens" and "Titanic," died February 26, according to a representative for his family. He was 61.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on &quot;Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,&quot; died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and &#39;70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as &quot;Cold Sweat,&quot; &quot;Sex Machine&quot; and &quot;Say it Loud, I&#39;m Black and I&#39;m Proud.&quot; The drum break in the song &quot;Funky Drummer&quot; has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Clyde Stubblefield, seen here on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," died February 18 at age 73. He was the drummer for James Brown in the 1960s and '70s. He laid down the groove on such Brown hits as "Cold Sweat," "Sex Machine" and "Say it Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud." The drum break in the song "Funky Drummer" has been sampled and used in over 1,000 songs.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/18/politics/norma-mccorvey-roe-v-wade-figure-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Norma McCorvey&lt;/a&gt;, the anonymous plaintiff &quot;Jane Roe&quot; in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Norma McCorvey, the anonymous plaintiff "Jane Roe" in the landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, died February 18, a priest close to her family said in a statement. Multiple media sources said she was 69. In this photo from 1989, McCorvey is on the left holding hands with attorney Gloria Allred. Roe v. Wade was the 1973 case that established a constitutional right to abortion. McCorvey once supported the pro-choice movement but switched sides in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/entertainment/al-jarreau-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Al Jarreau&lt;/a&gt;, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits &quot;Breakin&#39; Away,&quot; &quot;We&#39;re in This Love Together&quot; and the theme song to the popular 1980&#39;s TV show, &quot;Moonlighting,&quot; died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Al Jarreau, the jazz-pop musician best known for the hits "Breakin' Away," "We're in This Love Together" and the theme song to the popular 1980's TV show, "Moonlighting," died February 12, according to posts on his verified social-media accounts. He was 76.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/tv-shows/richard-hatch-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Richard Hatch&lt;/a&gt;, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original &quot;Battlestar Galactica&quot; series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actor Richard Hatch, who was known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original "Battlestar Galactica" series that ran from 1978-1979, died Tuesday, February 7, according to his manager Michael Kaliski. The 71-year-old actor had been battling pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from his family. Hatch played Tom Zarek in the show remake that started in 2003.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/27/entertainment/john-hurt-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Hurt&lt;/a&gt;, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in &quot;Midnight Express&quot; and &quot;The Elephant Man,&quot; died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    John Hurt, the British actor who garnered Oscar nominations for his roles in "Midnight Express" and "The Elephant Man," died January 27, his publicist said. He was 77.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/25/entertainment/mary-tyler-moore-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mary Tyler Moore&lt;/a&gt;, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Actress Mary Tyler Moore, whose eponymous 1970s series helped usher in a new era for women on television, died January 25, according to her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum. She was 80.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/us/eugene-cernan-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Eugene A. Cernan,&lt;/a&gt; the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Eugene A. Cernan, the last astronaut to leave his footprints on the surface of the moon, died January 16, NASA said. He was 82.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/15/us/jimmy-superfly-snuka-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jimmy &quot;Superfly&quot; Snuka,&lt;/a&gt; a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring&#39;s top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a pro wrestler known for his high-flying leap off the ring's top rope, died on January 15. He was 73.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    Author and filmmaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/13/entertainment/william-peter-blatty-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;William Peter Blatty,&lt;/a&gt; who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie &quot;The Exorcist,&quot; died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Author and filmmaker William Peter Blatty, who scared millions with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie "The Exorcist," died January 12 from a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma, his widow said. He was 89.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    Veteran war correspondent &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/10/us/clare-hollingworth-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Clare Hollingworth,&lt;/a&gt; who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Veteran war correspondent Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had started, died on January 10. She was 105.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/03/asia/alfonso-wong-death-old-master-q/index.html&quot;&gt;Alfonso Wong,&lt;/a&gt; the creator of Asia&#39;s iconic &quot;Old Master Q&quot; comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
    Photos: People we've lost in 2017
    Alfonso Wong, the creator of Asia's iconic "Old Master Q" comic strip, died January 1, according to the publisher of the comic. He was 93.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    People We&#39;ve lost in 2017 cardRobert OsborneJoseph Wapner FILE02 Bill PaxtonClyde Stubblefield FILE RESTRICTED03 Norma McCorvey FILE03 al jarreau FILE RESTRICTED03 Richard Hatch RESTRICTEDJohn Hurt FILE RESTRICTEDPWL mary tyler moore - RESTRICTEDEugene A. CernanJimmy Superfly Snuka william peter blattyclare hollingworth obit01 alfonso wong
    Such informed modesty, as anybody who's been to a party of smarties can tell you, is a rare gift. It also accounted for the easygoing intimacy Osborne was able to achieve when interviewing generations of actors and directors, many of whom were so relaxed with him that you often wondered if they'd disclose something they'd rather not.
    Whether it was somebody who liked to talk (Tony Curtis) or a faded star whose travails followed them away from the screen (Betty Hutton), Osborne always managed to get them relaxed enough to talk about the only things movie nerds cared about: How did they DO the things they did for so long?
    By his own admission, Osborne wasn't out for blood in his interviews. That was too vulgar and tawdry for someone with his refined sensibilities. Instead, you sensed he was trying to bring together a community of movie lovers, and as far as he was concerned, that community included those who worked the magic as much as those who consumed it.
    Hence the frequent appearances on TCM of such notables as Sydney Pollack, Alec Baldwin, Rose McGowan and Drew Barrymore to chat with Osborne about movies they loved as they helped introduce them. Deftly, delicately, he coaxed these folks to disclose judgments free of gushing platitudes. These conversations were almost as illuminating as the movies they'd either just seen or were about to watch. If you weren't a movie nerd before you spent an evening lounging with Osborne and whomever he'd invited, you could easily become one before you called it a night.
    &#39;Casablanca&#39;: Looking back at a classic
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    &quot;Casablanca,&quot; the 1942 film starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and directed by Michael Curtiz, won three Oscars. In this still from the film, a plane flies over the upscale piano bar Rick&#39;s Cafe Americain.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    "Casablanca," the 1942 film starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and directed by Michael Curtiz, won three Oscars. In this still from the film, a plane flies over the upscale piano bar Rick's Cafe Americain.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Ilsa Lund (Bergman) and Rick Blaine (Bogart) had a whirlwind romance in Paris, but the Nazi occupation was bearing down on the city.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Ilsa Lund (Bergman) and Rick Blaine (Bogart) had a whirlwind romance in Paris, but the Nazi occupation was bearing down on the city.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Sam (Dooley Wilson) captivates patrons of Rick&#39;s Cafe Americain with his piano stylings, but Rick has expressly forbade him to play &quot;As Time Goes By,&quot; for reasons that quickly become apparent.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Sam (Dooley Wilson) captivates patrons of Rick's Cafe Americain with his piano stylings, but Rick has expressly forbade him to play "As Time Goes By," for reasons that quickly become apparent.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Rick and Ilsa talk in a bazaar after her surprising arrival in Casablanca. She is the wife of Victor Laszlo (played by Paul Henreid), a Czech resistance leader whom she had thought to be dead when she fell in love with Rick in Paris.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Rick and Ilsa talk in a bazaar after her surprising arrival in Casablanca. She is the wife of Victor Laszlo (played by Paul Henreid), a Czech resistance leader whom she had thought to be dead when she fell in love with Rick in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Peter Lorre is Ugarte, an unsavory fellow who sells &quot;letters of transit&quot; for profit.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Peter Lorre is Ugarte, an unsavory fellow who sells "letters of transit" for profit.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Rick is the embodiment of an America that has finally grasped the threat of fascism, says American studies professor and author Nicolaus Mills.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Rick is the embodiment of an America that has finally grasped the threat of fascism, says American studies professor and author Nicolaus Mills.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    The actor S.Z. Sakall, who played Carl, poses on set outside his dressing room. Carl is a waiter at Rick&#39;s Cafe, where Bogart&#39;s character, Rick, has made a point of hiring European refugees, Mills notes.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    The actor S.Z. Sakall, who played Carl, poses on set outside his dressing room. Carl is a waiter at Rick's Cafe, where Bogart's character, Rick, has made a point of hiring European refugees, Mills notes.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    The central tension of the film is the dilemma Rick faces. He still loves Ilsa, who tells him she still loves him, but if he wants to help Victor escape from the Nazis and continue to lead the resistance, he must let her go with her husband.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    The central tension of the film is the dilemma Rick faces. He still loves Ilsa, who tells him she still loves him, but if he wants to help Victor escape from the Nazis and continue to lead the resistance, he must let her go with her husband.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Ilsa and Victor go to see Senor Ferrari (Sydney Greenstreet) a black-market dealer, to acquire exit visas.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Ilsa and Victor go to see Senor Ferrari (Sydney Greenstreet) a black-market dealer, to acquire exit visas.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Ugarte holds the letters of transit that many refugees waiting in Casablanca would like to get their hands on. Here he brandishes a gun as he attempts to flee from French authorities.
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    Ugarte holds the letters of transit that many refugees waiting in Casablanca would like to get their hands on. Here he brandishes a gun as he attempts to flee from French authorities.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    At film&#39;s end, Rick manages to ensure that Ilsa leaves with Victor. But having killed the villainous Major Strasser (not pictured), he will need to flee Casablanca, presumably accompanied by the likeable but corrupt police captain, Louis Renault (Claude Rains), who has had an epiphany of his own. In the end, they walk into the fog with Rick uttering the famous last words: &quot;Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.&quot;
    Photos: 'Casablanca': Looking back at a classic
    At film's end, Rick manages to ensure that Ilsa leaves with Victor. But having killed the villainous Major Strasser (not pictured), he will need to flee Casablanca, presumably accompanied by the likeable but corrupt police captain, Louis Renault (Claude Rains), who has had an epiphany of his own. In the end, they walk into the fog with Rick uttering the famous last words: "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    casablanca 01casablanca 02casablanca 03casablanca 05casablanca 06casablanca 07casablanca 08casablanca 09casablanca 10casablanca 11casablanca 12
    More than anything, Osborne was the master of the arcane tidbit, the background information that even the most obsessed movie buff hadn't known before; whether it was how hard Gene Kelly worked Debbie Reynolds over in rehearsals for dance sequences in Singin' In the Rain," or how much power Stan Laurel exerted over his comedy partner, Oliver Hardy, in assembling their gags, piece by piece, moment by moment.
    I can't remember, at the moment, the name of James Stewart's horse in all the westerns he made in the 1950s with director Anthony Mann. But Osborne would have known. And every person who's ever found comfort or joy from a vintage film owes Robert Osborne a debt for his unpretentious, eminently informative company, night after night, year after year.
    Somehow, however difficult it is to imagine now, we'll keep watching -- and talking about -- the movies without him. Would that offend him? Hardly. It would offend him more if we didn't.