On Women's Day, take the next step for girls' education

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the Chair of GAVI and the Former Minister of Finance for Nigeria. Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi is the current Minister of State for Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates. Both serve as Commissioners on the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) In the movie "Hidden Figures," Janelle Monáe's character Mary Jackson petitions a Virginia State Court judge for the right to enroll in engineering classes at the local all-white high school. She reminds the judge that he was the first in his family to join the Armed Forces and to attend college. Now he can help her be the first female engineer at NASA. "Your Honor," Jackson says, "out of all the cases you're going to hear today, which one is going to matter one hundred years from now? Which one is going to make you the first?"

The outcomes are clear enough. According to the Education Commission's Learning Generation report , at current trends, by 2030, 825 million children in low and middle-income countries -- half of the world's 1.6 billion children -- will lack the basic secondary-level skills.

For Africa there is a particular sense of urgency. A few countries such as Togo and Ethiopia have made strides by raising enrollment levels and expanding domestic financing for education. But these successes are counterbalanced, and indeed outweighed, by wide deficits that must be tackled. If things stay the same, by 2030, only about half of Sub-Saharan Africa's youth will complete high school.

In response to this alarming situation, we are calling for the largest expansion of educational opportunity in history. It is doable. The Education Commission, on which we both serve as Commissioners, has outlined a plan to gradually increase annual education spending in all low- and middle-income countries from $1.2 trillion today to $3 trillion by 2030. This plan is underpinned not just by more funds directed toward education globally, but the better use of existing funds -- a blend of reform and investment.

Now we look to national governments to expand their financial commitment to education. And where governments do step up and commit to expanded education financing, we believe this pledge should trigger support from the international community. This compact has led the Commission to develop a breakthrough proposal for an International Financing Facility for education -- a body that can close the financing gap by bringing the World Bank, regional development banks and donors together in a more coordinated fashion, proving the power of international cooperation.

At a time when millions of migrant and refugee children around the world are displaced -- when countries like Lebanon and Chad must do the impossible to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugee girls and boys in their classrooms -- ensuring there are adequate resources flowing to effectively educate our children is the wisest and smartest way to invest.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

If we do this now, we could be part of the generation responsible for making sure that being the first will no longer be the defining aspect of a woman's resume. And that, for sure, will matter one hundred years from now.