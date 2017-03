Josh Gad responds to people upset by gay character in 'Beauty and the Beast'

Story highlights Josh Gad has a message for those who are offended that his character, LeFou, is gay

Gad says the film is all about "inclusion" and viewers should be focused on Gaston's hate

(CNN) Josh Gad has a message for people upset that his character in the upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" film is gay.

"What I would say is that this film is one of inclusiveness," Gad told People . "It's one that has something to offer everyone."

Gad plays LeFou, the first openly gay character in a Disney movie. At least one theater in Alabama is refusing to show the film. "Beauty and the Beast" opens in 4,000 theaters nationwide on March 17.

"There is so much fear out there of that which we don't understand, that which we don't know," Gad told the magazine.

Read More