Key buildings retaken from ISIS in Mosul

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) Iraqi forces have taken control of several key government buildings and a bridge in western Mosul.

Among the buildings recaptured from ISIS on Monday were the Mosul Museum , the judicial government complex and the Nineveh police directorate building, Abdel Amir al-Mohamadi, Commander of the Rapid Response Forces of the Iraqi Federal Police, told CNN.

The supreme court, central bank and electricity and water authority headquarters were also retaken in what the commander described as a surprise attack that killed more than 130 ISIS fighters.

Smoke rises following an airstrike in western Mosul during the offensive Monday.

It is the first time these buildings have been under Iraqi government control since 2014. Located in a strategic area, the recaptured buildings will provide better access to Mosul's old city, which forces are seeking to recapture.

