Jerusalem (CNN) As President Donald Trump signed his updated travel ban in Washington, Israel approved its own version, barring those who support boycotts against Israel or West Bank settlements from entering the country.

The law, approved in its final reading late Monday, was supported by the right-wing and centrist parties, while facing harsh criticism from human rights groups and left-wing parties. It allows the Interior Ministry to decide if boycott activists will be granted visas or residency permits.

"The most natural instinct, the most normal instinct of a normal man that loves those who love him and hates those who hate him, is to not turn the other cheek," said co-sponsor Bezalel Smotrich from the right-wing Jewish Home party, speaking during the Knesset debate about the bill.

"There is no reason in the world that someone who calls for a boycott on Israel should be allowed into the country to use our infrastructure as a basis to undermine us."

