Soy nut butter recall expands after more cases of E. coli

Story highlights Eight people have been hospitalized with E. coli, five are suffering from a type of kidney failure

The most recent illnesses began on February 21; one lawsuit has been filed so far

(CNN) Four more people have become ill with E. coli linked to contaminated soy nut butter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 16.

Eight of the ill individuals have been hospitalized. Five of those hospitalized have suffered hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure that can be life-threatening, although most people recover within a few weeks.

I.M. Healthy has now recalled all its soy nut butter varieties as well as all its granola products.

"Ill people range in age from 2 to 48 years, with a median age of 10. Fourteen (88%) of the 16 ill people are younger than 18 years old," the CDC said in a report on the outbreak investigation.

The most recently reported symptoms began on February 21 and took an average of two or three weeks to be reported. Symptoms of E. coli illness usually begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria. They include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days, although 5% to 10% of individuals diagnosed with this type of E. coli illness develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, according to the CDC.

The newly reported illnesses were in Missouri, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, bringing the total number of states involved in the outbreak to nine. Previous cases were reported in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey and Oregon.

Read More