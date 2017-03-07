Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Mary Pellegrino gave birth to Bennett 15 weeks early. He weighed 1 pound, 2 ounces. She was in the intensive care unit after suffering a complication of preeclampsia called HELLP, which includes liver damage. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Bennett is now 3 years old and has cerebral palsy and cancer. He also had liver cancer, a complication of his treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit. His parents would like to have another child but worry about Pellegrino's health and the possibility of another child with special needs. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Eleni Tsigas was diagnosed with preeclampsia when she was 11 weeks from her due date. Her daughter, Nikonia Evangelia, was stillborn. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Tsigas and husband Demetri went on to have two more children, Jordan and Jonathan, who are today healthy teenagers. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby As with many women, Laura Bocko's preeclampsia was misdiagnosed for several weeks even though she had many of the symptoms. Her son, John David, was born 12 weeks early. He was stillborn. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby After hesitating to get pregnant again, Bocko -- here with husband John -- got the OK from her doctor and started trying. Now 42, she's been unable to get pregnant and has decided not to undergo fertility treatments. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Caroline Dunn and Syed Ali – Caroline Dunn delivered daughter Camille Cosette Ali 16 weeks early because of preeclampsia. She was stillborn. Dunn was headed toward kidney and liver failure. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Dunn and Syed Ali decided against another pregnancy. "We lost a baby, and we almost lost me. We couldn't put another baby or me through that again," she said. They now have twin daughters Darcy Camille and Sophie Cosette with surrogate Angela Zarate. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Dani Rose Voelker was born full-term and healthy. When she was a week old, her mother was diagnosed with preeclampsia and HELLP. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Jennifer and Jake Voelker are now considering having another baby or possibly adopting. "My husband and I are in a quandary," Jennifer Voelker said. "I'm more inclined to say yes, and he's more inclined to say no. I only remember bits of it, but he lived every minute." Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Preeclampsia survivors on the risk of having another baby Wyatt Kellen Simpson was born healthy and full-term in 2015. Mom Rachel's kidneys and liver failed in delivery, and she spent three days in the intensive care unit with preeclampsia and HELLP. Hide Caption 11 of 12