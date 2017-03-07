Story highlights 54.4 million American adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis

The majority of cases are in people under age 65

(CNN) Imagine not being able to walk down the stairs without pain. You can't get into your car without agony. You aren't even able to bend down to tie your shoe. That's the reality for a growing number as they struggle with arthritis.

That number is "alarmingly high," according to a report released Tuesday.

About 54.4 million American adults have had a doctor diagnose them with painful joint inflammation and stiffness, according to the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vital Signs Report. That breaks down to about one in four adults in the nation.

The number is probably an under-count since it does not include those who have had to go into nursing home care because of it. It also does not include people who may be suffering but haven't gone to the doctor.

"This is not your mother's arthritis," Acting CDC Director Anne Schuchat said. "Contrary to popular opinion, it is not an old person's disease."

