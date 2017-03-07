(CNN) The former British intelligence agent who compiled a dossier of allegations President Donald Trump's ties to Russia has spoken for the first time since his report reverberated around the world.

Christopher Steele, a former officer with MI6, the UK's foreign intelligence service, returned to work in London Tuesday, almost two months after CNN first reported on the dossier. The file, contained claims that Russian operatives had compromising personal and financial information about Trump.

Trump always denied the claims, dismissing them as "phony" in January.

"I'm really pleased to be back here working again," Steele told the UK Press Association outside the office of his firm, London-based Orbis Intelligence.

"I'm now going to be focusing my efforts on supporting the broader interests of our company here."

