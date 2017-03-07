4-month-old Fritz, the beloved Berlin zoo polar bear, dies

(CNN) Fritz, the beloved polar bear cub at the Teirpark Berlin zoo, has died of liver inflammation.

He was born in November 7 and quickly became a local favorite. Besides being ridiculously cute, Fritz was also the first baby polar bear at Tierpark Berlin in 22 years.

The zoo said it found little Fritz lying "listlessly" in his den early Monday morning.

Fritz shared a den at the zoo with his 7-year-old mother Tonja.

After a blood test revealed worrisome liver readings, Fritz was given antibiotics and painkillers. But things just got worse. He was breathing irregularly and by Monday night, he was dead.

This death is far too familiar for Berlin locals.

