He was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day

(CNN) Singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the star, found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter.

"Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received," the coroner said, in a statement reported by Britain's Press Association.

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries."

