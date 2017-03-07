Breaking News

George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

By Elizabeth Roberts, CNN

Updated 8:06 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The British singer&#39;s death has been the subject of an investigation.
The British singer's death has been the subject of an investigation.

Story highlights

  • Singer, 53, was suffering from heart and liver conditions says coroner
  • He was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day

(CNN)The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.
The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter.
    The statement was reported by Britain's Press Association.
    Developing story -- more details soon.