George Michael died from natural causes, coroner says

By Elizabeth Roberts, CNN

Updated 8:32 AM ET, Tue March 7, 2017

(CNN)The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.
The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter.
    The statement was reported by Britain's Press Association.
    Developing story -- more details soon.