Story highlights Singer, 53, was suffering from heart and liver conditions says coroner

He was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day

(CNN) The singer George Michael died of natural causes, it was announced Monday.

A coroner said the singer, found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day, had a heart condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis.

The 53-year-old also suffered from a fatty liver, according to Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter.

The statement was reported by Britain's Press Association.

Developing story -- more details soon.