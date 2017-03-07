Tignes ski resort hit by second avalanche in a month

Story highlights Avalanche hits ski resort in French Alps

Savoie Department Prefecture: "No victims"

Paris (CNN) A second avalanche in a month hit the French Alps town of Tignes on Tuesday, enveloping a number of skiers, authorities said.

A rescue operation was launched after the avalanche was reported at 9.50am. The Savoie prefecture told CNN that there were "no victims".

The avalanche began in the off-piste area of Grand Balme, according to local authorities. Skiers reported that debris swept across a ski run. Skiers were helped away form the from the scene by resort staff.

Tignes was hit by an avalanche Tuesday.

"Swallowed"

People at the resort who said they witnessed the avalanche posted accounts of the dramatic event on social media.